Spring has sprung
Colorful blooms are beginning to pop up outside. These ones are blossoming near the corner of First Street and Hillcrest Drive in Seward. Send a picture of your early spring blooms to emily@sewardindependent.com and we'll share them to brighten our social media pages.
Local COVID numbers increasing
As of noon April 9, 14 Nebraskans have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Many of them had underlying health conditions which were further complicated by the virus.
Seward County has only one lab-confirmed case, but Memorial Health Care Systems and Four Corners Health Department say there are more cases in the county—tests just aren't available to confirm each one.
Those cases are known as "presumed positive," where a doctor can still diagnose a person with the virus based on their symptoms and the likelihood of how they contracted it.
Roger Reamer, CEO of MHCS, said April 7 that doctors in Seward County are sending three or four patients per day home to isolate and quarantine themselves and their families.
"Those would be those presumptive positives," Reamer said.
He added that not everybody who lives in Seward County sees a doctor in Seward County, and that some people from other counties make appointments here, which blurs the lines when it comes to case numbers by county.
Statewide, 567 people have tested positive for the virus out of 8,704 who have received lab tests.
Milford hires new police officer
At its April 7 meeting, the Milford City Council:
• hired Paul Childers, Jr. as a full-time police officer with the Milford Police Department at a starting wage of $17.75. Childers will attend the police academy in August.
• approved four pay applications from Tru-Built Construction. The first, for work on the new city hall, was for $4,156.20. The second and third, for paving work around the building, were for $4,266.90 and $2,641.42, respectively. The fourth was a partial payment for work on the police department garage for $5,584.22. This was only partially paid by the city because additional payments came out of the Seward County Drug Fund, which had given the Milford Police Department $50,000 toward the garage.
• approved a pay application from Van Kirk Bros. Contracting for work on the water main project from B to D streets along Highway 6. It was in the amount of $2,027.15. The project is now complete.
• hired Tatum Vondra as assistant pool manager and two lifeguards and set their wages. Brenda Hansen will be the pool manager this summer. The city has not yet made a decision on whether the pool will open as scheduled because of the coronavirus.
• hired Isabella Bialas as a part-time summer maintenance employee at a starting wage of $9 per hour, beginning in May.
• adopted a resolution designating the city's current flood insurance rate map. City Clerk Jeanne Hoggins said Seward County updated its rate maps, and this resolution was to bring the city's map up to the current version.
City council meetings are currently being held via video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements. Information on how the public can join the video meetings is available at www.milfordne.gov or by calling city hall at (402) 761-3247.
