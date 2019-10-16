Good morning and welcome to Wednesday, Oct. 16. Looking for some news or events to know about? Read on for more:
Technician shares cancer story
Seward Memorial Hospital Radiology Technician Mandy Cutshall said mammography is a passion of hers.
Cutshall has always been an advocate for getting regular mammograms, even before being diagnosed with breast cancer herself.
“Everybody thinks it’s a disease that’s going to affect somebody else, but we all know somebody that’s afflicted with it,” Cutshall said.
One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and no one is too young to get breast cancer. Cutshall said the youngest person to get breast cancer was an 8-year-old.
“Make sure you’re doing self breast examinations from the time you turn 18. You should be doing them once a month. If you feel anything you do not think is normal, make sure that you go (to your doctor),” she said.
Cutshall said she encourages everyone to play a big part in their health care.
“Make sure you know your body and you know when something is changing,” Cutshall said. “If you have nipple discharge, that’s a sign. If you have skin changes, it can be a sign. Your pores looking bigger, it’s called the orange peel effect, that’s a sign of breast cancer. Knowing your body and being a proponent of your health care is good.”
Cutshall said if women have family history they should start their mammograms at age 35. She said if women have a first-line relative, such as a mother or sister, who had breast cancer, their risk nearly doubles for also developing the disease. Read more of Cutshall's story in today's edition of the SCI.
Coming up this week:
A mid-week movie will be put on by the Seward Memorial Library today beginning at 1:15 p.m. It will take place in the lower level conference room.
Sarah Morris will be the next performer in the Seward Songwriter Series at Olde Glory Theater Oct. 18. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available by calling Lloyd Schulz at (402) 523-5025.
State Sen. Mark Kolterman will speak Oct. 21 at the Milford Senior Center. The event will begin at 1:15 p.m. and hosted by the Milford Auxiliary Post 171.
Scoreboard
Volleyball: The Milford volleyball team was 2-0 in a triangular with Crete and Seward. Seward's volleyball team was 0-2 on the night. During the match against Crete, Milford junior Hannah Kepler recorded her 1,000th career kill. She is the first Milford volleyball player to hit that mark.
State softball: Tomorrow's first-round games have been moved back one hour. Seward will play Omaha Skutt at 10 a.m., and Malcolm will play Fairbury at 12:30 p.m. in Hastings.
State golf: The Seward girls' golf team finished 12th in the Class B team standings at state golf. Nataliy Anderson was the team's low scorer, shooting a 206 over the two-day tournament in Columbus.
