Well, it snowed.
It's cold outside.
Not supposed to be winter yet.
Tomorrow's Thanksgiving.
Everyone stay safe.
Really, really cold.
(We hope you enjoyed this acrostic poem. Consider it a gift from our newsroom to you.)
If you need some turkey tips...
Students from St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, St. John Lutheran School and Milford Elementary School drew pictures of themselves cooking Thanksgiving turkeys to go along with their "How to Cook a Turkey" instructions. They learned how to write steps in a process, using words like "First," "Next" and "Finally." See today's SCI and Milford Times for the "complete" instructions—they may make your Thanksgiving dinner one to remember.
St. John to host Thanksgiving meal
St. John Lutheran Church in Seward will host a community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 28, at noon in the fellowship hall. All are welcome.
If you absolutely must drive in the snow and ice...
The Nebraska State Patrol is urging motorists to be prepared for winter storms.
“Thanksgiving week is a major travel period and this strong winter storm has the potential to make travel difficult,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Drivers should plan ahead and adjust plans accordingly to make sure they reach their destinations safely.”
Motorists are encouraged to stay up to date on conditions and plan ahead as travel may become difficult or impossible in some areas. Nebraska 511 is the best resource to monitor road conditions and closures. Motorists can also view real time conditions with the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Plow Tracker system. NSP will provide updates on social media as well.
Troopers will be on the road to assist motorists who need help. Anyone in need of assistance can call *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline. NSP also issues the following reminders for motorists traveling in extreme weather conditions:
- Always wear your seat belt and never drive faster than conditions allow.
- Blowing and drifting snow can reduce visibility. Travel only when necessary.
- If you must travel, use well-traveled routes and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Tell others your destination, your route, and when you will arrive.
- If you become stranded while traveling, stay in your vehicle until help arrives. Have a red flag or bandana to signal for help. Freezing temperatures can be life threatening.
- If your vehicle becomes stuck, run your motor sparingly and keep a window cracked to prevent buildup of carbon monoxide.
- Maintain a winter weather survival kit in your vehicle.
