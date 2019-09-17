Good morning and welcome to Tuesday. Need some news and events for the day? We have you covered.
William Jennings Bryan arrives
A statue depicting William Jennings Bryan arrived at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward Sept. 16. The statue was on display in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol for decades and is being replaced with a statue of Chief Standing Bear. Read more in the Sept. 18 Seward County Independent.
Emergency management awards
Members of Seward and Saline County are to be honored tomorrow at the State Capitol in Lincoln. Lt. Governor Mike Foley, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and the Nebraska State Citizen Corps will present awards to local department beginning at 1 p.m. at Hearing Room 1507. The event is free and open to the public. Actions being recognized for this year's awards include the MRC's meritorious actions and operations during the March flooding in Bellevue.
Happening this week:
Seward Memorial Library will host a technology class from 2-3:30 p.m. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or stop into the library. Tuesday's focus will be on how to jump start a job search.
An AARP driver safety course will be offered at the Seward Senior Center September 18. Refresh the rules of the road and learn strategies on how to remain confident on the road during the presentation. It begins at 9 a.m.
The Garland American Legion will host a Legion breakfast September 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes eggs, pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Call (402) 588-2246 for more info.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Seward.
