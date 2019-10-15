Good morning and welcome to Tuesday. One day down, a few more to go! There's lots happening today and throughout the week, check it out below:
Cocaine, handguns found in I-80 stop
The Seward County Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 that led to the arrest of one man Oct. 14. The stop resulted in the seizure of cocaine, hallucinogens and two handguns.
The stop occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. near mile marker 371. The sheriff conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Silverado, when he had reasonable suspicion that the driver was involved in criminal activity, leading to a search of the vehicle.
During the search, the sheriff discovered 22 grams of cocaine, 15 packages of cocaine, 7 grams of hallucinogens and two loaded handguns that were within the driver's reach.
The driver, Mark Claypoole, 34, of Duncansville, Pennsylvania, was arrested and is being charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens and possession of a concealed weapon.
Happening today:
The Kiwanis Club of Seward will host its 12th annual Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Harvest Hall. Tickets are $25 each and available at Cattle Bank, Jones Bank and Union Bank.
The IMPROVables from Concordia University will perform at 7 p.m. this evening at the Seward Bandshell. The evening of entertainment is completely unscripted and no admission will be charged. The group will perform again at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Olde Glory Theatre.
The Diabetic Support Group will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. in the Vahle Conference Room in the lower level of Memorial Health Care Systems. The topic of discussion is "Weight Loss and the Diabetic Diet." A light supper will be served.
Coming up this week:
The Seward Memorial Library will host a mid-week movie tomorrow at 1:15 p.m. Enjoy a feature film in the lower level conference room. Call the library at (402) 643-3318.
Sarah Morris is the next performer in the Seward Songwriter series. Her performance will take place at Olde Glory Theater this Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available by calling Lloyd Schulz at (402) 523-5025.
Sports
State golf: The Seward girls' golf team starts play on day 2 of the state tournament today at 9 a.m. The Bluejays are competing in the Class B tournament in Columbus.
State softball: Seward will play Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in Hastings to open the Class B state tournament. Malcolm will play Fairbury at 11:30 a.m. in Class C.
