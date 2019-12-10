Hey, hey Tuesday! We meet once again. Stay warm and bundled up as we get closer to the holidays. Holiday happenings are going on now throughout the next few weeks. Here's what you need to know:
Coming up soon:
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday home decorating contest. Entries are due Dec. 13 with judging taking place Dec. 14-21. Only exterior appeal is judged.
The Seward Rotary Club annual breakfast with Santa will be Dec. 14 at St. John's Lutheran Church. For $1 a person, breakfast of donuts, fruit and candy will be served. There will also be live music during the event and a visit from Santa Claus.
The Seward Memorial Library will host holiday tea on Dec. 15 from 2-3 p.m. Reservations are not required but appreciated. They can be made by calling (402) 643-3318.
