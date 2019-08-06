Good morning and welcome to Tuesday. Here's some news and events to get the day started:
Seward County Fair events:
Day Two of the 4-H Horse Show continue today. English, Showmanship, Halter, Horsemanship, Western Pleasure, Ranch, Riding, Snaffle and two-year-olds are the categories presented. All open class exhibits except poultry and rabbit open at 6 p.m. tonight. Interviews and judging for 4-H Horticulture will also take place.
Coming up this week...
Entries for Lego exhibit at the Seward County fair are due tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. at the ag pavilion. Prizes will be given to the top three entries in each of the seven age categories.
On your marks, get set, crawl! The Seward Memorial Healthcare Systems Baby Olympics are set to take place Aug. 8 at the Ag Pavilion at the Seward Fairgrounds.
Common Ground will host a free screening of "Follow the Water" Aug. 10 at the Seward Civic Center. The screening begins at 1 p.m. and chronicles a photographer's 1,300 mile journey through the Platte Basin Waterbed.
The Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group is set to meet Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. at Brookedale Heartland Park. The group is for anyone caring for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia.
