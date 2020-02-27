We are three days away from March - are you ready for some spring weather?
It seems like the whole Centennial boys' basketball team is related. Find out about the four sets of brothers on the Bronco team in this week's Independent.
Want some news and events to know about this week and into the new month? You're in luck, we have it right here. Read on for more:
Happening soon:
The Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership, in conjunction with Great Plains Technology of Participation and the Nebraska Community Foundation, will present Facilitation Methods Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28, at the Seward Civic Center. Tuition is $400. To register, email leanne@cultivatesewardcounty.com. The two-day seminar will review the Focused Conversation Method, Consensus Workshop Method and Action Planning Process to help groups actively participate, build understanding and agreement and plan action with commitment.
Tai Chi for Better Balance begin at 10 a.m. maintenance class, 10:30 a.m. beginners class at the Milford Senior Center. Call Kathy at (402) 761-3593 for more information.
Story time! Seward Memorial Library will host pre-3 story time on Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. through April. Children under age 3 are welcome with an adult caregiver. No registration is required.
Looking for a show to attend? The King’s Players will present “Holder Posey, the Felonious Photographer or...Step Into My Darkroom and We’ll See What Develops” by Billy St. John Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27 through 29, at the Olde Glory Theatre in Seward. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon’s show begins at 2 p.m. For tickets, contact Rena at (402) 366-6368 or krqk.89@gmail.com.
Sports
Boys' basketball teams from Centennial and Malcolm will play in subdistrict finals tonight. Centennial will play Tri County at 7 p.m. at Wilber-Clatonia, and Malcolm will play Lincoln Christian at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
The Concordia men's basketball won its opening round game in the GPAC tournament, beating Northwestern 74-63. It's the first postseason victory for CU since 2009. The Bulldogs will host Hastings Saturday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals after the Broncos upset top-seeded Morningside.
The Concordia women took care of Midland 95-46. The Bulldogs will host Dordt Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals.
