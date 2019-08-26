The school schedule is ramping up this week, with the first football games of the season set for Friday night. What else is on tap this week?
At college: school's back in session
Welcome back to Concordia University students in Seward and Southeast Community College students in Milford. Both campuses begin classes today, Aug. 26, for the fall semester.
Changes at Concordia include the university presidency, which will be vacated by current president Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich at the end of the semester. Friedrich will be the new president at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Taking his place as interim president with be Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, assistant professor of theology at Concordia. His term will begin Jan. 1 while the university conducts the search for its 11th president.
Southeast Community College just opened a new dorm, Prairie Hall, and is in the process of building a new diesel technology center, which should be completed in December. Perhaps the biggest change for SCC this year is the change in its schedule from quarters to semesters to better align with the schedules at four-year colleges that many students attend after earning their associate degrees.
Speaking of college...
SCC to share safety tips, more
Southeast Community College in Milford will host its second annual Community and Campus Safety Night from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The campus is located at 600 State Street in Milford. The public is invited to attend the event, which will include a 1-mile fun run, bounce houses, yard games, a free meal and more.
TOPS group planning presentation
Seward's TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) group will host Crystal Moore at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Seward Civic Center's Audio/Visual Room. Moore is a member of a Lincoln TOPS organization. She will speak about her significant weight loss and how she keeps it off. The public is welcome to attend, and the first TOPS meeting is free.
The Seward Senior Center will host potluck and pitch Friday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m.
Watercolors by Reinhold Marxhausen will be on display at the Red Path Gallery in Seward through Aug. 31. Proceeds of art sales will go to the renovation of the Marxhausen Studio and playground and classroom improvements at the St. John Child Development Center. The show is sponsored by the Seward Arts Council. For more information, call (402) 540-6929.
A fundraiser for the Seward County Special Olympic team will be conducted by the Seward County Special Olympics program in cooperation with Special Olympics Nebraska. Participating Special Olympic teams across the state of Nebraska will receive 100% of the ticket sales sold by their respective teams. First prize is two 2020 Nebraska football season tickets donated by Farmers Mutual on the 50-yard line. Second prize is a $1,000 travel voucher, and third prize is a 50-inch flatscreen TV. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Teams receive 100% of the money raised. To purchase tickets, contact Donna Eiting at (402) 641-1945, Louise Warnsholz (402) 643-2337 or any Seward County Special Olympic athlete. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 7, with the drawing Wednesday, Nov. 5. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.
Concordia University's Marxhausen Gallery of Art will host an exhibit titled “Fun on the Farm,” as part of the Plum Creek Children's Literacy Festival. The exhibit will be available for viewing at the Marxhausen Gallery Aug. 19 through Oct. 4. All exhibits are open and free to the public. The Marxhausen Gallery is located in Jesse Hall and is open weekdays 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 1 to 4 p.m. on the weekends while classes are in session. Find out more about the Plum Creek Literacy Festival at cune.edu/plumcreek and on the festival's Facebook page at facebook.com/plumcreekliteracy.
Weekend sports
Area high school softball teams opened the seasons last week. The Seward Bluejays were the runner-up in the Freeman Invitational Saturday, going 2-1 with wins over Wahoo (4-3) and Freeman (11-0) and a loss to NEN in the final 4-3.
Centennial won the Bishop Neumann triangular with wins over Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend 9-0 and Bishop Neumann 6-3.
Milford won its first two games, beating Nebraska City 12-4 and Wilber-Clatonia 13-10.
