Did you remember to change your clocks Saturday night? Or were you really early for church on Sunday?
What's happening today?
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives in Seward County in November. On Monday, Nov. 4, it will be at the Beaver Crossing Fire Hall from 3 to 7 p.m. and at the Tamora Fire Department from 4 to 7 p.m.
A unique support group will be offered through Tabitha’s new “HOPE Book Club.” During these sessions, members will review and discuss the book, “Option B,” a book about building resilience and moving forward after life’s setbacks. The group will meet Mondays, Nov. 4, Dec. 9 and Jan. 13, at 12:45 p.m., at Milford Senior Center, 105 S. B St. For questions or to register, contact Tabitha Hoff man, hospice bereavement coordinator, at (402) 362-7739.
How about later this week?
The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a free family movie night Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. in the senior center basement. Concessions will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call Webermeier Memorial Library at (402) 761-2937.
The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be Nov. 7. The public is invited to attend.
Deaths
Weekend scoreboard
The 20th annual Cattle Classic was the home opener for the Concordia University basketball teams. The women set a school record with 123 points Friday night in a 123-45 win over Simpson and then beat No. 9 St. Francis 107-46 on Saturday. Grace Barry and Delani Fahey were named to the all-tournament team.
The men's team opened with a 90-62 win over Dickinson State Friday and upset No. 9 Benedictine 66-65 on Saturday. Tanner Shuck and Brevin Sloup were selected to the all-tournament team.
In district volleyball finals Nov. 2, Omaha Duchesne downed Seward 25-6, 25-14, 25-18 in the district final to end Seward's season. Chadron topped Malcolm 25-14, 16-25, 25-10, 23-25, 15-11 in a district final to advance to state.
In the first round of the high-school football playoffs, Centennial fell at Doniphan 22-14, ending the season in the first round of playoffs. Seward lost to Bennington 47-35, also ending its season.
Concordia football lost its final home game of the season 27-7 to Midland. The CU volleyball team beat Dakota Wesleyan, 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19 Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.