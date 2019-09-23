Today is the first official day of fall or autumn. According to mentalfloss.com, "Calling the season autumn first occurred in English in the 12th century, though was a rarity until around the 14th century. It then began to pick up steam and became common in the 16th century—about the same time “fall” popped up as the name for the season."

Today is also the fall equinox, which means day and night are almost exactly the same length.

On the calendar

Seward Memorial Library will host technology classes on Tuesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8 p.m. To register, visit www.sewardlibrary.org or stop at the library. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the topic is Intro to Excel.

During library hours Sept. 24 through 29, everyone is invited to browse the lower level conference room where donated décor materials will be arranged on tables by themes. Take home décor in return for a free-will donation. Recycled items will find new homes and the Friends of the Library will benefit from the money raised at the event.

The Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward will host “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” Wednesday, Sept. 25. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the film at 6:30 p.m. Free tickets may be reserved by contacting Angel Dale at (402) 362-2621 or angeld@fourcorners.ne.gov. The event is designed for veterans, current service members and their families, but everyone is welcome. Childcare is available. The film is the story of Kevin Hines who tried to kill himself at age 19. Hines survived the attempt and has been on a mission since then to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery.

Weekend scoreboard

Football

   Bennington 35, Seward 26

   Sutton 43, Centennial 35

   Milford 27, Lincoln Lutheran 21

   St. Paul 50, Malcolm 7

   Concordia 44, Hastings 0 (Saturday)

Volleyball

   Seward def. South Sioux City, 25-17, 25-6

   Lincoln Lutheran def. Seward, 25-13, 25-18

   Wayne def. Seward, 25-18, 25-16

   Seward def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 26-24

   Milford def. Raymond Central, 25-11, 25-13

   Milford def. Sutton, 25-27, 25-17, 25-9

   Concordia def. Peru State, 25-22, 25-12, 25-11 (Saturday)

Softball

   Centennial 11, Columbus Lakeview 0

   Centennial 8, Raymond Central 3

   Arlington 7, Centennial 2, Broncos second in Arlington Invite

   Milford 13, Omaha Benson 0

   Milford 8, North Bend Central 0

   Milford 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 0, Eagles win Plattsmouth Invite

   Elkhorn 9, Malcolm 8

   Blair 7, Malcolm 6

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

Today

81° 62°

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.

Humidity: 60%
60%
Cloud Coverage: %
%
Wind:
SSW at 12 mph
Chance of Rain: 0%
0%
UV Index:
6 High
Sunrise:
07:16:28 AM
Sunset:
07:23:51 PM

