Welcome to March 17, St. Patrick's Day! If you celebrate, please be aware and careful of those around you. We have a regularly updated list of events being canceled on our website sewardindependent.com.
Postponed events
The Seward County Family Night, “Spring Into STEM,” scheduled for March 17 has been postponed. An alternative date has not been set, but the 140 children and families who registered will be contacted with more information when available.
From March 16 to 29, all Seward County 4-H Extension programs will be cancelled or postponed.
Greene Place Assisted Living in Seward is asking visitors to call the facility before visiting to receive updates on its visitor policy, which is changing as new information and recommendations are presented. Call (402) 261-0738.
