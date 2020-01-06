It's National Folic Acid Awareness Week—January 5-11. Folic acid is a manufactured version of folate, a vitamin found in vegetables and fruits that helps the body produce new cells. Are you getting enough?
Council meetings set
Did you know meetings of governing bodies, such as city councils, school boards and county commissions, are open to the public? That means YOU can attend to hear what's going on it your community and voice your opinion during public forums.
The Seward City Council meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 142 N. Seventh Street. Agendas can be found here: https://meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Seward?meeting=87030.
The Milford City Council meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 105 S. B Street. Agendas can be found here: https://milfordne.gov/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/Agenda-Jan.-7-2020.pdf.
The County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m. (8:30 a.m. the first Tuesday of the month) on the third floor of the courthouse. Agendas can be found here: http://files.countyofsewardne.com/clerk/agenda/agenda.pdf.
Hosting an event? Place it on our calendar at www.sewardcountyevents.com.
