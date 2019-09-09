Here's what you need to know to start your week.
Missing girl found in traffic stop
A 14-year-old girl, reported missing in California, was located during a traffic stop Sept. 5 in Seward County.
On Sept. 5 at approximately 2 p.m., a Seward County K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 80. The Hyundai matched the description of a vehicle that was associated with a missing and endangered juvenile out of San Diego, California.
During the initial investigation, deputies were able to confirm that the 14-year-old girl was listed as missing and endangered. It was also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle met the juvenile in California and was taking her to Ohio.
(click on the headline to read more)
Boswell trial moved
A judge has decided to move the trial for the woman who is accused of murdering Sydney Loofe, stating that the defendant couldn’t get a fair trial.
Bailey Boswell, 25, who was scheduled for trial in Saline County District Court, Oct. 15-Nov. 1, will head west. Her trial has been moved to Lexington and has been pushed back to March 2020.
(click on the headline to read more)
Seward Memorial Library is offering technology classes again. Improve your online knowledge in “Intro to Email” Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn how to send and receive mail, navigate an inbox and attach files. To register, visit www.sewardlibrary.org or stop at the library and talk to a librarian.
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program distribution clinic will be in Seward and Milford Tuesday, Sept. 10. Applicants must be pre-enrolled and food must be pre-ordered for those receiving packages that day. To apply for enrollment or to pre-order food, call DeAnn or Patti at (402) 729-2278. For more information, call Blue Valley Community Action at (402) 729-2278 or (402) 643-6425 in Seward.
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register or for more information.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
It's homecoming week at Centennial High School in Utica. This year's royalty candidates are Joel Bargen, Davon Brees, Caleb Horne, Justin Slawnyk and Drew Wellman; and Erika Cast, Kaitlyn Fehlhafer, Hunter Hartshorn, Aurora Junge and Chaylee Tonniges.
Death notices (click on name for more information)
Trevor Smith Celebration of Life service
Weekend scoreboard
Football: Doane 17, Concordia 10 (Saturday)
Seward 28, Gering 6 (Friday)
Centennial 35, Malcolm 12
Adams Central 42, Milford 14
Volleyball: Malcolm went 1-2 at Beatrice - lost to Aurora 19-25, 25-21, 25-15; beat Bennington 25-16, 25-9; lost to Omaha Gross 19-25, 28-26, 25-22
Softball: Milford third at Fairbury Invite - beat Aurora 4-2, lost to Northwest 7-1, beat St. Cecilia 4-3
Centennial fifth at Fairbury Invite - lost to Fairbury 8-7, beat Freeman 2-0, beat FCEMF 16-0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.