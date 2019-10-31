This day in history:
Halloween 1991 cancelled because of a snowstorm
Be prepared for winter driving conditions
As winter weather systems begin to approach the state, the Nebraska Department of Transportation encourages drivers to be prepared for winter driving conditions.
NDOT works closely with its partners at the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Emergency
Management Agency and the National Weather Service to be well prepared for winter weather before it approaches. While NDOT strives to be ready for all winter storms, some are so severe, no amount of preparation can change hazardous conditions that come with extremely low temperatures, low visibility, heavy snowfall or dangerous ice.
“Last season, Nebraska experienced one of the worst winters on record,” said Director Kyle Schneweis. “We had more snow events during the winter of 2018-2019 than anyone can recall at the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
“Our crews were well prepared to tackle last season and they remain committed to clearing the roadways as quickly as possible this year.”
When winter weather conditions are hazardous, NDOT may advise motorists to restrict their travel or even advise them not to travel at all. Such advisories are not issued without considerable thought and weighing the effects. Ultimately, the reduction of travelers on the roadway during a winter event improves safety for all who share the roadway, while also assisting NDOT with timely snow and ice removal.
As winter storms approach, travelers are urged to be alert, be aware and check the most up-to-date travel conditions available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is available at all times via Nebraska 511’s smartphone app, online at www.511.nebraska.gov or by dialing 511 on a mobile device within the state or if dialing from a landline or outside Nebraska at 1‑800-906-9069.
Coming up:
The seventh annual Garland One Stop Shop will have more than 45 home-based businesses and crafters in three buildings in downtown Garland on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. This is a fundraiser for improvements to the Garland park. Samples, concessions, massages and raffles also are planned.
The Seward High Friends of Choral Music will present Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Seward High School. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the performance at 7 p.m. All tickets are $8 and may be purchased at the SHS office. Desserts and treats will be provided.
Scoreboard
Subdistrict volleyball: Norris def. Seward, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20
Football: Adam Holtorf, a graduate of Seward High and member of the Kansas State football team, was named a finalist for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, which annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. He is one of 12 athletes in the country selected as finalists.
Today
Sunny. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. High 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
