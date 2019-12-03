Hello and welcome to Giving Tuesday 2019. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a movement to support organizations and businesses. Concordia University will be one of those organizations collecting donations. Check out it Facebook page for more info.
Events coming up soon:
Speaking of Concordia, Curt Tomasevicz, former Husker football player and Olympic gold and silver medalist, will speak at Concordia University Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. in Weller Auditorium. He will talk about how his faith helped him accomplish his dreams and its importance in his life. The presentation is hosted by the Catholics at Concordia.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host blood drives in Seward during December. The NCBB will be at Faith Lutheran Church, 1245 N. Second St. in Seward, Wednesday, Dec. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 5, NCBB will be at Seward High, 532 Northern Heights Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Joyfully Sing, a local women's singing group, will perform at the Seward Memorial Library tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. They have been performing around the community for 25 years under the direction of Tammy Mackie. Refreshments will be available and all are welcome.
The annual Stuff the Cruiser event will be Friday and Saturday of this week. It is sponsored by the Seward Rotary Club and Police Department. Members will be outside Orschlen's and Dollar General Friday, Dec. 6 from 11-12:30 p.m. and Walmart from 3 to 7 p.m.. They will also be at Walmart Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
