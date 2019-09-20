‘Do it for you:’ Vacha shares weight loss journey
Since age 28, Kitty Vacha of Seward has tried it all in an effort to lose weight, from every fad diet in the book to eating nothing but cabbage soup for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
It wasn’t until three years ago when her perspective on weight loss changed and she began focusing on her body for her own self that things began to happen.
“I always say ‘It’s a miracle, not a sprint,’” Vacha said. “The key is to keep going.”
Capitol’s Bryan statue has new home in Seward
William Jennings Bryan is on the move. At least his statue is.
On Sept. 18, 2019, a dedication will take place in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the statue of William Jennings Bryan is replaced with Chief Standing Bear, the famous Ponca leader whose fight for justice is summed up in his famous statement at trial, “I Am a Man.”
The statue of Bryan will return to Nebraska to its new home at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward. The story of Col. William Jennings Bryan can now be told at the museum as the statue will take its place in the Early Guard (1854-1900) section of the facility.
Today:
Concordia University will host the second day of its three-day Plum Creek Literacy Festival. Literacy on the Lawn will be in the quad on campus during the late morning and early afternoon. Watch for extra kids across campus, and look twice at nearby intersections.
It's Friday and that means football. Seward will host Bennington at Concordia University with kickoff at 7 p.m. Milford will play Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Pius X, and Centennial is on the road at Sutton. Malcolm hosts St. Paul at 7 p.m.
Tomorrow, Seward will host its annual volleyball tournament with matches starting at 9 a.m.
It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Go splurge.
