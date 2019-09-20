Kitty Vacha Weight Loss

Kitty Vacha is pictured left at her heaviest weight compared to a more recent photo on the right. 

 

‘Do it for you:’ Vacha shares weight loss journey

Since age 28, Kitty Vacha of Seward has tried it all in an effort to lose weight, from every fad diet in the book to eating nothing but cabbage soup for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 

It wasn’t until three years ago when her perspective on weight loss changed and she began focusing on her body for her own self that things began to happen.

“I always say ‘It’s a miracle, not a sprint,’” Vacha said. “The key is to keep going.”

Read the rest of her story HERE.

Bryan back in Nebraska

From left, Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, State Sen. Tom Brewer, L.t Ben Jochim and Monte Paddleford, who delivered the statue, help unload the bronze figure of William Jennings Bryan at the Nebraska National Guard Museum Sept. 16.

Capitol’s Bryan statue has new home in Seward

William Jennings Bryan is on the move. At least his statue is.

On Sept. 18, 2019, a dedication will take place in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda as the statue of William Jennings Bryan is replaced with Chief Standing Bear, the famous Ponca leader whose fight for justice is summed up in his famous statement at trial, “I Am a Man.”

The statue of Bryan will return to Nebraska to its new home at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward. The story of Col. William Jennings Bryan can now be told at the museum as the statue will take its place in the Early Guard (1854-1900) section of the facility. 

William Jennings Bryan is most noted for two things: three-time unsuccessful Democratic candidate for president (1896, 1904, and 1912) and the Scopes Evolution Trial. Not many people know about his military experience in Nebraska.

Read about him HERE.

Today:

Concordia University will host the second day of its three-day Plum Creek Literacy Festival. Literacy on the Lawn will be in the quad on campus during the late morning and early afternoon. Watch for extra kids across campus, and look twice at nearby intersections.

It's Friday and that means football. Seward will host Bennington at Concordia University with kickoff at 7 p.m. Milford will play Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Pius X, and Centennial is on the road at Sutton. Malcolm hosts St. Paul at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, Seward will host its annual volleyball tournament with matches starting at 9 a.m.

It's National Pepperoni Pizza Day. Go splurge.

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

Humidity:
73%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
SSE at 19 mph
Chance of Rain:
20%
UV Index:
6 High
Sunrise:
07:13:30 AM
Sunset:
07:28:57 PM

