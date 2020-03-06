Main Street Market expands in Milford
When people visit the Main Street Market in Milford, they have a chance to step back in time. With home-style canned goods, old-fashioned candies, homemade noodles and wooden toys, it feels like home.
The store has been in its corner spot since 2015. Owned by Neil and Lucinda Burkholder, Missouri natives, the store offers a variety of things in bulk and a deli, along with other items.
When they moved to Milford, they missed the bulk food stores.
“We could see how one could help out the Milford community,” Lucinda said. “It was a new idea to some people, but others had family out of state who would buy cheeses, Lebanon bologna and pickle loaf at these markets.”
Read more HERE.
Today:
Program looks at Czech costumes: Janet Jeffries of Crete will present a program on Czech folk costumes Friday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. She is a member of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau and the program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. She serves on the Czech Heritage Program Advisory Committee at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is president of the Crete Heritage Society. She owns a Czech costume collection and regularly leads tours to the Czech Republic.
This weekend:
Potatoes help raise money: The Utica Senior Center will host a potato bake Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free-will offering will be collected. The menu includes baked potatoes, toppings, salads, desserts and beverages.
Pfabe to talk murder: The Seward community is grateful for the low crime rate which our families enjoy. But, as Dr. Jerry Pfabe, professor emeritus at Concordia University, examined crime and court records in Seward’s past history there have been noteworthy events. On Sunday, March 8, Pfabe will share his findings at Seward Memorial Library during his one-hour presentation “Homicide in Seward County, 1920 to 1947” at 2 p.m. Learn about the history of our community including murders. There will be a time for questions and refreshments will be served.
