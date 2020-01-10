Rose parade

Milford senior K’lena Schnack, right, and Kaitlin Cirillo of Parsippany, New Jersey, prepare for the Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. Schnack is the president of Key Club International, and Cirillo is vice president.

Schnack represents Milford, Key Club in Rose Parade

When she first joined, K’lena Schnack never knew where Key Club might take her. Most recently, it took her to a seat on float number 72 in the nationally televised Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

As president of Key Club International, Schnack was invited to ride on the “Soaring with Hope” Kiwanis International float.

Key Club is a student-led version of Kiwanis that offers its members opportunities to learn leadership skills while providing service to others.

“It was really surreal,” she said. “People were cheering for you. It was like, ‘You don’t know me, but you’re interacting with me,’” she said.

Aubrey Trail

Defendant Aubrey Trail (left) listens and defense attorney Ben Murray (right) takes notes as Asst. Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen (not shown) delivers her opening statement to the jury on June 18, 2019, at Saline County District Court. Trail now faces the death penalty after being convicted of the first-degree murder of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe.

Trail won’t get another trial, conspiracy charge dropped for Boswell

Saline County Judge Vicky Johnson denied a new trial for Aubrey Trail Dec. 30.

Trail, found guilty in July of killing Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe, requested a new trial in September.

His defense team cited “irregularity in proceedings” and “misconduct of the jury” in their filing shortly after the trial.

In a court-ordered motion, Johnson referenced state law which says the “defendant may not cause his own mistrial through his own behavior” as partial reasoning for her decision.

Her statement was in reference to Trail slashing his throat in front of the jury in between testimony from witnesses June 24.

According to the order, each juror spoke with Johnson and said despite such an action, they were able to remain neutral in reaching a decision.

In court documents, Trail’s defense team also cited six other reasons for their request for a new trial.

Today:

First Impressions: The Seward County First Impressions Working Group meets the second Friday of each month. That's today, Jan. 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Seward Civic Center.

Pitch it: The Utica Senior Center will offer a chance to play pitch beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Alcoholics Anonymous and AlAnon meet at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 10, at the Seward Civic Center.

 
