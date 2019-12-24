Merry Christmas Eve! We hope you have a wonderful holiday week and take some time to relax. Events to fill the rest of the week are below.
Happening this week:
Game day planned at library: Families are invited to spend some school vacation time in the library during the holidays. On Friday, Dec. 27, Seward Memorial Library will host a come and go family game day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will introduce its new game collection with games for all ages. This new collection will be available for one-week checkouts beginning Dec. 27. People of all ages can come and try out a new game while they are in the library. Refreshments and prizes will be given out during the day.
Give blood for the holidays: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host one more blood drive in Seward during December. The NCBB will be at Cattle Bank, 104, S. Fifth St. in Seward, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.
Chuck Crain from Presley's Branson and RDF TV will perform at the Seward Senior Center Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 and a free-will donation will be accepted. For more info, call (402) 641-1386.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday evenings at at Faith Lutheran Church at 7 p.m.
