Concordia names Sommerfeld interim president
The Concordia University, Nebraska Board of Regents has named an interim president to serve in the role that will be vacated by the Rev. Dr. Brian Friedrich effective Jan. 1, 2020.
At its Aug. 2 meeting, the board appointed the Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, assistant professor of theology at Concordia, to serve as CU’s interim president while it searches for the university’s 11th president.
Sommerfeld joined Concordia’s faculty in 2015 after serving 12 years as president of the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. Before leading the LCMS Nebraska District, he served as a pastor at congregations in Nebraska and Kansas for 23 years.
The board is forming a presidential search committee that will include two regents, three faculty members and two staff members. Regents Jill Johnson and Tim Moll will serve on the committee, while Dr. Rob Hermann, natural and computer sciences department chair, will chair the committee. Stuart Bartruff, chair-elect of the Board of Regents, and Jallah Bolay, Concordia student body president, will be ex-officio, non-voting committee members.
Rural Utica man arrested for pointing gun at kids
Schuyler Tomes, 30, of rural Utica was arrested Aug. 16. after allegedly pointing a gun at children, then firing into the air near the Waco city park on Aug. 15.
Tomes was being held at the York County Jail on two felony charges—making terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Seward County deputies arrested Tomes in Seward County.
Four kids at the park reported the situation to a York County Sheriff’s deputy, and the sheriff’s office used their account, as well as surveillance footage to track down Tomes, who was driving a white truck. The deputy found a 9mm bullet casing at the scene.
Post-fair results in this week's edition
Results from Seward County Fair contests will be in the Aug. 21 edition of the Seward County Independent and Milford Times. The papers will hit newsstands Wednesday. Extra copies will be available at our offices.
Going on this week
Monday is the 2019 Fall Activity Night is for seventh-12th graders at Centennial Public School. Band, show choir, one act, FFA, FBLA, FCCLA, Student Council and yearbook will be available from 6 to 6:30 p.m. with the sports meeting to follow. High school and junior high coaches will be there.
All fall program registration for the Seward Memorial Library will begin Monday, Aug. 19. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org.
Join Conservation Nebraska's Common Ground program for a free screening of the documentary More than Honey on Aug. 20 starting at 6 p.m. at the United Church of Christ (440 E 12th St, Crete). With bee populations declining in the last few years, this visually stunning film sets out to explore the reason behind this disappearance and what it may mean for our future. Register here: https://secure.everyaction.com/l7VvtFxXZ0CCI8jQ5-ni_Q2
The Seward County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. in its library at the Seward Civic Center. The society’s library is open Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those wishing to search its resources for genealogical and family history.
August 19 is:
National Aviation Day (also Orville Wright's birthday) and National Potato Day.
