We're into the second half of 2020. Here's hoping it's better than the first half!
Fourth of July
We're still accepting your pictures from your Fourth of July celebrations. From cornhole tournaments to corn on the cob, we'd love to share them with our readers. Send them to editor@sewardindependent.com by noon Monday.
Man seriously injured in fireworks incident at Branched Oak
A 34-year-old Exeter man was seriously injured at Branched Oak State Recreation area on Friday, July 3, after a firework exploded in his hands. As of Saturday, he was in serious, but stable condition.
The incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. at the state recreation area when he attempted to discharge a mortar-style firework while holding it near his chest. He sustained injuries to his chest, arms and hands, and was taken by rescue squad to Bryan West Medical Center emergency department.
The incident is under investigation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Maintenance work on Highway 15, north of Seward
Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin July 9 on N-15, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.
State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from Reference Post 66 to Reference Post 76, north of Seward. The work is anticipated to take three to four days. One-lane traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. The speed limit will be reduced to 50 mph.
Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin July 7 on L-80G, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal from Reference Post 0 to Reference Post 5, between I-80 and US-34. Work is anticipated to take two days. One-lane traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. The speed will be reduced to 50 mph.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to buckle up.
Will you take the challenge?
Seward Memorial Library invites readers of all ages, toddlers to seniors, to a July reading challenge. Read and report your titles to the staff or online at www.sewardlibrary.org/summer-reading. Everyone who participates during July 6-31 will be entered in a random drawing in August for a variety of prizes. The goal is to stack up 2,020 books against the Covid dragon that is prowling around. Can we finish this quest? Join in the community effort and conquer the menace with stories, information and relaxation. Those readers who have been involved in Reader Zone may continue to do so and also join in this new July challenge.
CU linebacker makes watch list
Concordia University linebacker Lane Napier isn’t flying under the radar this preseason. Also named on NebraskaSports.Net’s list of Nebraska college football players to watch, Napier has landed on the Street & Smith’s College Football Yearbook NAIA Preseason All-America Team. The annual publication releases preseason All-America teams at all levels of college football.
Corona counter
July 3, 2020—The past two-day total of COVID-19 cases has risen by four in the Four Corners District:
Seward County has one new case for a total of 41 cases, and 30 have recovered.
York County has three new cases for a total of 45 cases, and 39 have recovered.
Butler County remains at 52 cases, and 49 have recovered.
Polk County remains at 11 cases and all have recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 149, and 129 of those have recovered.
For questions or more information about COVID-19, call Four Corners at (402) 362-2621, email info@fourcorners.ne.gov or visit www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
