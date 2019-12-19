Commuters on I-80 may want to start planning a new route
Parts of Interstate 80 through Seward County will close in the spring of 2020 and won't fully reopen until next winter, if all goes according to plan.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced an interstate improvement project that will disrupt traffic between Goehner and Milford.
The project is to improve about nine miles of road, as well as bridges on the Goehner Spur and Highway 15.
Work will begin about .4 miles west of the Goehner exit and go east to the Milford exit.
The project is anticipated to be completed next winter.
Read more in this week's SCI.
Santa stops in Seward for breakfast
Santa visits with Onaleigh Stewart at the Seward Rotary Club's Breakfast with Santa Dec. 14. High school volunteers, Rotary members and the Seward Police Department helped with the event, which gave families a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and have a treat—candy for breakfast!
Today:
Show choir to sing at senior center: The Seward Show Choir will perform a concert at the Seward Senior Center at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
SCC schedules fall commencement: Aaron Hummel, vice president of Credit in Omaha, will be the featured speaker at the Southeast Community College Milford campus fall 2019 commencement exercises at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. The ceremony will be in the Welsh Center. Hummel is a 1999 graduate from the diesel truck technology program.
Death notices:
(click name for service information)
