Football is coming
The Big Ten Conference approved plans for a 10-game conference-only season and released medical protocols for all sports on Wednesday.
Under that plan Nebraska football opens its season on the road at East Brunswick, New Jersey, for a game against Rutgers on Sept. 5. The following week Nebraska is scheduled to host its home opener against Illinois.
Temporary no parking
Temporary no-parking sections will be established along parts of Columbia St. and Pinewood Ave. near Seward Elementary School in order for school busses to safely navigate a temporary route to the middle school.
Seward City Council members approved that plan at Tuesday evening's meeting, meaning those certain no-parking sections will go into effect until construction completes along Waverly Road and Columbia St. in an estimated six to eight weeks.
Vote in our new poll
Another edition of the Independent is out, which means you can lend your voice in our new online poll.
With the Seward County Fair underway we ask you: what is your go-to fair food? Pick from our selection of answers here and let us know about it on Facebook.
