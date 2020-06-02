All of a sudden it's June and feels like summer. What a time to be back at work.

Fair update

The Seward County Ag Society voted June 1 to hold a 4-H/FFA only county fair in August, cancelling the large-scale entertainment like the concert, carnival, demolition derby and figure 8 race. The board tabled action on some of the smaller events held during the fair. See next week’s (June 10) SCI and Times for more details.

Courthouse
The Seward County Courthouse opened for in-person business on Monday with only a limited amount of people allowed in at one time. Residents wait in line on June 1 to get in.

Roll back

Monday was the first day of new, relaxed directed health measures. Local businesses, including the Seward County courthouse, celebrated by reopening their doors for business.

Some alterations to the DHMs include:

• practices for no-contact sports can be held this week

• gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed 

• 50% capacity for bars, restaurants and taverns allowed 

For more info and continuous updates, follow this link www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov

As of May 31, Seward County had 29 COVID-19 cases.

High marks

The United States Department of Agriculture released its latest crop progress report, which showed Nebraska's corn and soybean crops both at 82 percent good to excellent. That's pretty good.

Water break

Tuesday's forecast predicts another day at or above 90 degrees. We haven't had this in awhile, so make sure you're staying hydrated.

Tuesday meetings 

The Seward County Board of Commissioners and City Council meet every Tuesday. 

Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. and are available to the public via teleconference for the time being. To join, dial 1-978-990-5000 and use access code 1668434#. For a look at the agenda, follow this link: http://www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners. Info about board members and past minutes are also available. On the second and fourth week of the month, meetings are held at 9 a.m.

Seward City Council also meets tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public via Zoom. For a look at the agenda and how to join, follow this link: https://meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Seward?meeting=225470

Today

94° 68°

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Humidity:
47%
Cloud Coverage:
%
Wind:
SSW at 16 mph
Chance of Rain:
0%
UV Index:
9 Very High
Sunrise:
05:58:11 AM
Sunset:
08:55:20 PM

