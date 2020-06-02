All of a sudden it's June and feels like summer. What a time to be back at work.
Fair update
The Seward County Ag Society voted June 1 to hold a 4-H/FFA only county fair in August, cancelling the large-scale entertainment like the concert, carnival, demolition derby and figure 8 race. The board tabled action on some of the smaller events held during the fair. See next week’s (June 10) SCI and Times for more details.
Roll back
Monday was the first day of new, relaxed directed health measures. Local businesses, including the Seward County courthouse, celebrated by reopening their doors for business.
Some alterations to the DHMs include:
• practices for no-contact sports can be held this week
• gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed
• 50% capacity for bars, restaurants and taverns allowed
For more info and continuous updates, follow this link www.fourcorners.ne.gov/coronavirus-n-cov
As of May 31, Seward County had 29 COVID-19 cases.
High marks
The United States Department of Agriculture released its latest crop progress report, which showed Nebraska's corn and soybean crops both at 82 percent good to excellent. That's pretty good.
Water break
Tuesday's forecast predicts another day at or above 90 degrees. We haven't had this in awhile, so make sure you're staying hydrated.
Tuesday meetings
The Seward County Board of Commissioners and City Council meet every Tuesday.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. and are available to the public via teleconference for the time being. To join, dial 1-978-990-5000 and use access code 1668434#. For a look at the agenda, follow this link: http://www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners. Info about board members and past minutes are also available. On the second and fourth week of the month, meetings are held at 9 a.m.
Seward City Council also meets tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public via Zoom. For a look at the agenda and how to join, follow this link: https://meeting.sparqdata.com/Public/Agenda/Seward?meeting=225470
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.