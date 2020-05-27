Celebrating the Class of 2020
After Tuesday night's honors night presentation, officials from the Seward School District turned on the lights and scoreboard at SHS to recognize the Class of 2020. The Seward Volunteer Fire Department brought its emergency vehicles to help celebrate, as well.

It's National Sunscreen Day. Hopefully it stops raining so you can celebrate.

Today marks the arrival of the seven new Test Nebraska mobile clinics, including one in Seward. The Test Nebraska crew is scheduled to be at the Seward County Fairgrounds starting at 8-11 a.m. and again from 3-6 p.m.

Seward was designated as one of the sites during Gov. Pete Ricketts' press conference on May 20.

Case update

As of Tuesday afternoon Seward County had 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 18 recoveries and one death out of 481 tests, according to the Four Corners Health Department.

They're all good pets

Winners of the Seward County Independent's Pet Photo Contest have been determined. Let them lift your spirits today!

Pet Photo Contest Winners
Congrats!

Make sure you pick up this week's Independent to look at our graduation special section, celebrating the Class of 2020 from Seward, Centennial, Malcolm and Milford.

Flock to the lot

A reminder that the Seward Farmer's Market can't be defeated by COVID-19 and social distancing altogether, they've just moved. Look for the market in the Pac N' Save parking lot this morning.

Today

