Good morning, it's Tuesday, Oct. 22. Looking for some news or events to start the day? We have you covered.
Happening today:
A Buddy Check for military veterans will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 22nd of each month at Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. in Seward, located at 230 S. Fifth St. in Seward. Buddy Check is an effort by local volunteers to help prevent suicide by giving veterans a chance to talk to other veterans over pizza. Events will be held at the same time and location each month and are open to veterans of all branches, times of service and ages. For more information, contact Seward County Veterans Service Officer Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
The University Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble of Concordia University will perform its fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m., in the Cattle Conference Room, located in the Janzow Campus Center on Concordia’s campus. The concert is free and open to the public.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. or 6:30 to 8 p.m., Seward Memorial Library staff will teach how to buy and sell online, including Facebook Marketplace, Linconsign, Etsy, etc. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or stop in and talk to a librarian.
Later this week:
Brookdale Heartland Park will host its fall bazaar Oct. 24 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Baked goods, jewelry, crafts and more will be available for purchase. A free-will donation supper will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The Seward Rotary annual Halloween costume contest will take place Oct. 24 at the bandshell at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved over to the Civic Center. The event is free and open to children ages 0-12. No registration is required and free bags of candy will be given to participants.
A Pleasant Dale American Legion breakfast will take place Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, French toast and more.
