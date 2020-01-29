Welcome to your Wednesday briefing. it's Jan. 29. Want some news and events to know about as you start the day? Well, you're in luck.
CUNE students happy to serve
For some people, giving up Friday nights is not easy, perhaps less for college kids. But a group of Concordia University students might just be the exception.
For the past two years, members of the university’s College Republicans chapter have been serving meals at Seward’s VFW Club almost every Friday evening. They do it without getting paid, but do get a free meal out of the deal.
“It started out with just wanting to make connections in the community and the VFW was one of the first things that came to mind,” CR chapter president Angela Bell said.
Now almost every Friday evening, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, located at 243 S. 9th Street, six to eight student volunteers can be found serving food, playing bartender for the night or setting up tables.
“Once you go, that’s just kind of it,” student Murphy Sears said. “Now it’s like you’re part of a family.”
Over the two years, an estimated 20-30 students have or offered to volunteer their time helping with the meals.
They now know regulars, who is going to sit where and who will be coming in for a carry-out order at exactly 7:30 p.m.
The students say they have gotten to know attendees better than imagined, as they share stories and jokes. In return, the group said, they have been shown the same support when it come to school events.
“I’ve had people come to my shooting tournaments and I’m like, ‘What are you doing here?’” student and volunteer Sabra Moore said. “It’s definitely become a part of our lives.”
Both Bell and Sears agree, saying they regularly have people check in with the sports they play and share how well they did.
For Bell, who is from the Phoenix, Arizona, area, she enjoys the community connections.
“I don’t have my grandparents out here so it’s nice to spend time with the older people,” Bell said.
The group has also enjoyed watching the crowd grow over time. Although the majority is of an older generation, other CUNE students and young couples stop in for a meal or drink from time to time.
“We even got the whole girls’ basketball team to come down and have a meal there,” Sears said.
The students say they often receive feedback from attendees and especially from the VFW Club manager Ric Horton, about their service.
Even though the majority of the students are seniors, they hope the volunteering can continue for years to come. A few younger students have joined in and are getting involved.
No matter what happens after they graduate or move away, current volunteers plan to stay in touch with community members and come back to help if possible.
“I didn’t expect to have such good relationships with the people at the meals,” Bell said. “That’s pretty cool.”
Meals are served from 5-8 p.m. at the VFW Club Friday evenings. Prices vary depending on the meal. For more information, call the club at (402) 643-6038.
Happening soon:
U.S. Senator Ben Sasse will have a member of his staff present this Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Heritage Room of Seward Memorial Library. The session will run from 9-11 a.m.
A blood drive is coming up in Seward this week. From noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, Pac N' Save will host a blood drive. Please bring a donor card and photo ID. Appointments can be made by calling to store and talking to Paul Mueller or CJ Novak at (402) 643-6609.
St. John's parent-league trivia night will take place this Friday, Jan. 31 at the ag pavilion. Doors open at 6 p.m. Teams need to be preregistered.
