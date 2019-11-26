Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.