Tuesday, Nov. 26 is here. The holiday season is fully upon us, don't miss any of the big events coming up! Here's what you need to know:
Traffic stop yields 244 pounds marijuana
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people and seized 244 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Goehner Nov. 24.
Around 5 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Ford Explorer speeding at mile marker 373. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found 244 pounds of marijuana inside the cargo area.
The driver, Peter Sychamp, 52, of Sacramento, California, and passengers Pisa Phanthavong, 57, of Sacramento and Marich Poomchat, 22, of Thailand, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. All three were lodged in Seward County Jail.
Happening this week:
The Tuesdays for You luncheon will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at noon in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle Conference Room. Lisa Mansur, MD, pulmonary and palliative care specialist at Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic, will present the program. A light lunch will be provided, but an RSVP was required by Nov. 19. Call (402) 646-4707 or email shana.glover@mhcs.us.
On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, St. John Lutheran Church in Seward will host a Thanksgiving dinner in the fellowship hall starting at noon. Everyone is invited. If you need a ride, contact the church at (402) 643-2982 by Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m.
Holiday events to know:
The annual Christmas festival will be this Saturday, Nov. 30 starting at 8 a.m. with breakfast. Santa will arrive around 10 a.m. and the lighting parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. The theme this year is "It's a Wonderful Life." For the complete schedule, visit cultivateseward-county.com.
The annual Stuff the Cruiser event will be next Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-8. It sponsors the Seward Police Department and Rotary Club. It is scheduled to be at Orscheln's and Dollar General Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The team will be at Walmart from 3-7 p.m. Friday and from 11 am. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A toy box will be available to collection at the store as well.
The Milford Kiwanis Club will host a Santa party Dec. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. at Milford Elementary. Cards, a gingerbread house and refreshments will be provided.
