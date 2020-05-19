Good morning, your Tuesday briefing is here.
Fourth of July celebration canceled
The City of Seward’s annual Fourth of July Celebration Committee voted May 18 to not host a live Fourth of July Celebration in 2020 and merge their 2020 Fourth of July celebration event into the 2021 Fourth of July Celebration.
“I have been involved in over 50 Fourth of July Celebrations, and no one hated to halt the event this July 4 more than I did, but we are not above all the other wonderful events and happenings that have had to cancel," Clark Kolterman, committee chair, said. "There has been so much heartache over cancellations this year and this is just one more. At least we can find comfort in knowing we have a bigger event in the making for July 4, 2021. Believe me, this next year will be very organized, as we will have had two years to make it great!”
Read more HERE.
Public meetings happening today
The Seward County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. via teleconference today. The meetings are open to the public. To join, dial 1-978-990-5000 and use access code 1668434#. For a look at the agenda, click the following link: http://files.countyofsewardne.com/clerk/agenda/agenda.pdf.
Seward City Council also meets this evening via teleconference and Zoom. To request an agenda, which has access information listed, contact Seward City Hall at 402.643.2928.
Pet contest underway
Voting is now open for our pet photo contest! Judging take place now through this Friday, May 22. Click the link below to give your input: https://sewardindependent.secondstreetapp.com/2020-May-Pet-Photo-Contest/gallery/. Vote away!
Covid counter
May 18, 2020—The number of COVID-19 cases over the weekend (including Monday) has risen by six in the Four Corners District; recovered cases have increased to 49.
Seward County has two new cases for a total of 25. Of the 25, there are 13 recovered individuals.
Butler County has three new cases for a total of 33. Of the 33, there are 14 recovered individuals.
York County has one new case for a total of 29. Of the 29, there are 13 recovered individuals.
Polk County has no new cases and remains at nine. All prior cases are recovered.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.