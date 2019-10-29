Good morning and welcome to a chilly Tuesday. Halloween is on its way, are you ready? Listed below are some local events to check out the night of. We'll have coverage of such events in next week's paper.
Trick-or-treat fun
The Seward Helping Hands Kiwanis Club will host a Family Night with pumpkin carving and pizza starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford Street. Bring your own pumpkin and carving tools. The event will include costume and carving competitions, games, door prizes, pizza and drinks.
The Country Bumpkins Haunted House will be open Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost: $5 per person. The haunted house is located at 2325 O Street Road near Milford. Call (402) 525-6349 for more information.
Several businesses around the downtown area in Seward will be open late on Thursday, Oct. 31, passing out candy.
Coming up soon:
The Seward Senior Center will have a Halloween party Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Games and snacks will be provided and costumes are encouraged.
The seventh annual Garland One Stop Shop will be feature 45 home-based businesses and crafts in downtown Garland. The event is set to take place Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-9:30 p.m. Proceeds will go toward improving the city park.
The Seward High Friends of Choral Music will present its opening night performance Nov. 2 at the high school. It will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the high school office.
Scoreboard
Subdistrict volleyball started yesterday. In the C1-5 tournament, Milford defeated Malcolm 20-25, 25-16, 27-15, 22-25, 15-12 to advance to the final tonight against Lincoln Lutheran. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Freeman Center on the York College campus.
In the C2-6 tournament, Centennial lost to Cross County 14-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.
Seward will begin its postseason tonight at 6:30 p.m. against Beatrice at Norris Middle School.
