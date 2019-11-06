Hello and good morning-welcome to your Wednesday morning briefing. Need some news and events to wake you up? Pour that coffee and let's go!
Krohe to be deployed
H & S Plumbing Heating and Air owner Brian Krohe will be deployed to the Middle East in January, but he wants the public to know H & S is in good hands.
“They’ve (H & S) been here since 1976 and plan on being here for another 40 years,” Krohe said.
Krohe, father of five, has been the owner of H & S since June 2016 and has been in the United States Navy for 17 and one-half years. He said he has spent eight years on active duty and the rest in reserve. This deployment will be his first time being deployed while he is self-employed.
“I guess my first thoughts were holy cow, a little scared,” he said. He and his wife, Allyson, talked to employees Mike Plautz, Bob Lockwood and Kay Ficken who will run the business while Krohe is gone. “They’re going to rise to the occasion,” Krohe said. Read more in this week's SCI issue.
Coming up soon:
The Milford Chamber of Commerce will host a free movie night this evening in the senior center basement. The showing will begin at 6 p.m. Concessions begin at 5:30 p.m.
The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of every month. The group will meet this Thursday at 6:15 p.m. at the Civic Center. The public is invited to attend.
Shop for holiday gifts at the United Methodist Church's 67th annual bazaar this Saturday, Nov. 9. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Homemade items will be featured and the the Sweet Treat Cafe and Kountry will be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.