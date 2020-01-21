Good morning, its Tuesday, Jan. 21. We hope you're staying nice and warm in this chilly weather. We have events to know about as you push through the week. Right this way...
Happening soon:
Today through Thursday, Jan. 23, Seward Memorial Library is offering a story time for children under age 3 at 10 a.m. Participants will sing songs, take part in movement activities and listen to stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver and no registration is required.
Learn the lingo of food labels with a presentation at the Seward Senior Center tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Understanding what's in the food you buy is key to a nutritious kitchen.
A buddy check for veterans will take place tomorrow, Jan. 22, at Bottle Rocket Brewery from 7 to 9 p.m. Buddy checks are an effort to prevent suicide by giving veterans the opportunity to talk with one another over pizza. All branches are welcome and for more info, contact Jeff Baker at (402) 643-4105.
The annual membership meeting for Memorial Healthcare Systems will take place this Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 a.m. in the Vahle conference room.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday evenings at Faith Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m.
