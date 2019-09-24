Milford, Utica care centers to close doors
205 residents, 240 employees displaced as four nursing homes shut down
Crestview Care Center in Milford and the Utica Community Care Center in Utica will close their doors Nov. 21.
The facilities’ parent company, Azria Health, announced the changes Sept. 23, notifying employees and residents’ families that morning and sending a press release through the Nebraska Health Care Association that afternoon.
According to the press release, the closure will affect four skilled nursing centers in Nebraska: Crestview Care Center in Milford, the Utica Community Care Center, Blue Hill Care Center and Mory’s Haven in Columbus, all of which were acquired by Azria last week. Ownership went into effect at the Utica facility on Sept. 17, just six days before the announcement to close.
The four closures will collectively eliminate 205 state-licensed beds and put about 240 employees out of work.
The press release said the decision to close the facilities was one forced by “the facilities’ poor financial performance over recent years.”
