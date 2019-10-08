Good morning, it's Tuesday, Oct. 8. Need some news and events to start the day? We have it right here. Read on for more:
Happening today:
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Union Bank and Trust in Seward. Donors will be automatically entered to win a $500 gift card. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Tabitha will host a grief support group the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward. Call (402) 362-7739 to register. The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Coming up soon:
National Depression Screening Day is Oct. 10. Blue Valley Behavioral Health will offer screenings to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are also resource tools online at bvh.net. Click on Screening Options/Online Screenings. For more info, call (402) 643-3343.
Operation Christmas is coming up...are you ready? The Milford Kiwanis Club will host Vladimir Prokhnersky, a recipient of a box to tell his story Oct. 11. The event will take place at Pizza Kitchen in Milford.
Concordia University's music department will host a fall festival Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. with a fall hymn festival. The performance will take place at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Death notices
Scoreboard
Golf: The Seward girls' golf team won the District B2 title in Beatrice and qualified for state. Nataliy Anderson was second, Claire Novak was fourth and Breanna Placke was fifth. The state golf tournament will be Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14 and 15.
Softball: The Seward softball team went 1-1 in subdistrict play, beating Blue River 10-0 and losing to Wayne 3-0. The Jays will play Blue River in an elimination game at 2 p.m. in Wayne. The winner will play Wayne for the subdistrict championship at 3:30 p.m.
