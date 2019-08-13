Good morning, it's Aug. 13. Here are some news items and events to start the day.
Reminder: School starts around the area Wednesday and Thursday, so drivers should be aware of kids walking or riding bikes around the schools.
Happening this week:
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet today at Brookdale Heartland Park, beginning at 7 p.m. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia.
The Seward chapter of Toastmasters International meets today from noon to 12:55 p.m. in the east fireplace room at the Seward Civic Center. The organization helps people develop their public speaking skills. For more information, contact Suzanne Gligorevic at (402) 643-4189.
Paul Siebert will perform at the Seward Senior Center tomorrow to celebrate August birthdays and anniversaries. Siebert performs a variety of instruments including the hammer dulcimer, banjo and button accordion.
The Nebraska Archaeological Society will host its annual show Aug. 17 in Harvest Hall at the Seward fairgrounds. The show will include artifact displays, knapping demonstrations and a chance to professionally indentify items. Kids under the age of 12 are free and adult admission is $5.
All fall program registration for the Seward Memorial Library begins Aug. 19. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.