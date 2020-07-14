Good morning and welcome to Tuesday, July 14. Have that coffee ready? Let's get to it.
Meetings today
The Seward County Board of Commissioners meets this morning at the courthouse. The meeting is open to the public and begins at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse. For a look at the agenda, follow this link: https://www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners
Support group to meet
A monthly grief support group will meet at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church this evening from 5-6 p.m. It is open to all who have lost a loved one. Social distancing will be encouraged during the meeting.
