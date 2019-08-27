The end of August is wrapping up and you know what that means-both high school and Husker football season is here! The Huskers take on South Alabama on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Oh, and FYI: chili and cinnamon rolls are back at Runza beginning this Sunday. You're welcome.
In the news:
Two hundred people went to Concordia University in Seward to share their love of quilting.
The Nebraska State Quilt Guild’s 34th annual QuiltNebraska convention was held July 25-28. The theme for this year’s convention was the color Tangerine. Shelia Beins of Seward helped coordinate the event.
Quilters competed against each other in a series of categories. One award was based on best use of orange fabric. Another was awarded to the quilter whose quilt had the most pieces of fabric. Twenty-five attendees participated in the challenge competition where the quilt squares had to be 19 inches, the color tangerine had to be included and they had to include a specific fabric.
Thursday attendees were invited to the vendor mall in the cafeteria. The vendor mall consisted of 12 different vendors who made products related to quilting. They also had the opportunity to play games and socialize for the first day of the convention.
Friday and Saturday attendees heard from guest speakers and lecturers and took classes. Banquets were held for attendees on Friday and Saturday nights.
On Saturday attendees heard from national speakers Beth Helfter, Kari Nichols, Teresa Coenen and Donna DeNatale. Later on Saturday awards were announced.
Beins said attendees now have the ability to suggest speakers and teachers they would like to see at future conventions.
“This year we had a suggestion sheet on the back of the convention book,” Beins said.
Four different awards were given out this year. The Hall of Fame award was given to Sheila Green, Janice Lippincott and Kay Grimminger. The Webster County Quilt Group received the Radiant Star award. The Variable Star award went to Deb Bryner and Marilyn Ellner. The Friendship Star went to the QuiltNebraska co-chairs, Mary Olson, Kerri Wheeler and Sheila Beins.
Sunday was the annual meeting of the Nebraska State Guild.
Funding for this event comes from sponsors, the membership fee and a raffle. The event itself is not a fundraiser.
“The goal is just to break even, so we can keep the price reasonable for people to come,” Beins said.
Coming up soon:
Seward's TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) group will host Crystal Moore at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, in the Seward Civic Center's Audio/Visual Room. Moore is a member of a Lincoln TOPS organization. She will speak about her significant weight loss and how she keeps it off. The public is welcome to attend, and the first TOPS meeting is free.
A fundraiser for the Seward County Special Olympic team will be conducted by the Seward County Special Olympics program in cooperation with Special Olympics Nebraska. Participating Special Olympic teams across the state of Nebraska will receive 100% of the ticket sales sold by their respective teams. First prize is two 2020 Nebraska football season tickets donated by Farmers Mutual on the 50-yard line. Second prize is a $1,000 travel voucher, and third prize is a 50-inch flatscreen TV. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Teams receive 100% of the money raised. To purchase tickets, contact Donna Eiting at (402) 641-1945, Louise Warnsholz (402) 643-2337 or any Seward County Special Olympic athlete. The deadline to purchase tickets is Oct. 7, with the drawing Wednesday, Nov. 5. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.
The Seward County League of Women Voters will host a League Night Out Sept. 5 at Rue 6 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. All are welcome and anyone is invited to find out more about the League. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Rue 6 is located at 123 S. 6th Street.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesday evenings at Faith Lutheran Church beginning at 7:30 p.m.
