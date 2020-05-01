Good morning. Not only is it the first day of May, but it's also Friday. Congrats, you made it. Here's what you need to know as we head into the weekend:
Open for Business
Check out which local businesses are still open, what their current hours are and what services they're offering during the COVID-19 pandemic by clicking the Open for Business ad on our website or below:
https://www.sewardindependent.com/sponsored/open-for-business/article_6599fc10-80e1-11ea-b621-4b1c7c1a1c54.html
City of Seward to relax (some) restrictions
Seward City Council held a special meeting April 30 to discuss an ordinance to adopt certain directed health measures issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts April 29 and possibly lift some restrictions starting May 4. Ricketts announced churches will be able to hold services in person and some dining areas in restaurants will be able to open at 50% capacity while still meeting basic COVID-19 guidelines. Dental offices will also open starting May 4, as directed by the state.
"My hope (in calling this meeting) is we can be consistent with somebody and let the public know what to expect," Mayor Josh Eickmeier said.
Eickmeier said he has been receiving calls from local businesses about what guidelines they should be following, whether it was state (May 4), Seward's previously set May 6 date or the Lincoln-Lancaster County date of May 11. The council decided that in general, the city will follow state directive health measures set and abide by that timing as members see fit.
The ordinance, which will lift the above restrictions, was approved and issued by the council and will go into effect May 4.
Four Corners Health update
Four Corners Health Department held its weekly COVID-19 sector briefing April 30 with local department heads from Seward, Milford and Utica. Four Corners director Laura McDougall kicked the meeting off with a Seward County COVID-19 update, with another case being confirmed Thursday evening, bringing the total case number to eight.
McDougall said an estimated 500 COVID-19 tests have been run in the Four Corners district, which includes Seward, York, Butler and Polk counties. Combined together, the Four Corners Health district has 31 cases as of April 30.
Seward County Board of Commissioners chairman John Culver said one concern had popped up in the county attorney's office regarding how sanitation is being carried out in local government offices after someone is confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Utica City Clerk Sharon Powell said there will be a village board meeting May 4, where subjects such as the city pool season will be discussed.
Roger Reamer, CEO of Memorial Healthcare Systems, confirmed elective surgeries and other medical procedures will start back up again beginning May 4. Reamer said patients will be screened and all proper precautions will be taken before any action is taken.
Seward Public Schools superintendent Dr. Josh Fields said a virtual ceremony will be held for the Bluejays' honors night May 5 and for graduation on May 10. Plans for a physical commencement later this summer are being discussed as well.
Road work in Milford beginning
Road work is scheduled to begin on Highway 6 in Milford starting May 4. According to a press release sent by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, asphalt surfacing, shoulder construction and more will take place. Traffic will be reduced to one lane over the course of the project as well as two bridge closures. The project's completion date is set for the fall.
That's it for this week - stay safe and take care!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.