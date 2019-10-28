Project Pumpkin=12 halls of fun
Concordia University students handed out treats to area kids during the annual Project Pumpkin Oct. 27. Kids and families were invited to roam the floors of David Hall, with each of its 12 hallways decorated in a different theme, from aliens in outer space to Christmas to movie scenes. Hundreds of people attended the two-hour event. See more Halloween pictures in an upcoming edition.
More tricks, treats and haunts coming up!
• Children at Little Leaps of Faith Child Development Center in Milford will hold a trick-or-treat parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The kids will walk around town in their costumes trick-or-treating at local businesses. Call (402) 761-3380 if your business would like to participate.
• The Country Bumpkins Haunted House will be open Thursday, Oct. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cost: $5 per person. The haunted house is located at 2325 O Street Road near Milford. Call (402) 525-6349 for more information.
• The Seward Helping Hands Kiwanis Club will host a Family Night with pumpkin carving and pizza starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Seward Civic Center, 616 Bradford Street. Bring your own pumpkin and carving tools. The event will include costume and carving competitions, games, door prizes, pizza and drinks.
• Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church in Seward will host its Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 2433 Progressive Road. The indoor event will feature a box maze, carnival games and candy. All are invited to attend.
• The Seward Senior Center will host a Halloween party Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and games and snacks are planned. The center is located at 1010 Manor Drive in Seward.
• The assisted and independent lobbies at Brookdale Seward Heartland Park will be open for trick-or-treaters Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 500 Heartland Park Drive.
• The Seward United Methodist Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Vehicle trunks filled with treats will be in the parking lot, along with two bounce houses. Treats, cocoa and coffee will be served inside the fellowship hall, with crafts and games. All are invited to attend. The church is located at 1400 N. Fifth Street in Seward.
• Several businesses around the downtown area in Seward will be open late on Thursday, Oct. 31, passing out candy.
• The Utica Commercial Club will host a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, in downtown Utica. Free hot dogs and chips will be provided by First Bank of Utica. Those wishing to hand out candy should arrive by 4:45 p.m.
Huntington speaks about Casey Anthony trial
As a forensic entomologist, Dr. Tim Huntington was asked to examine insect evidence when Florida woman Casey Anthony was accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, in 2008. Huntington spoke about his experience testifying for the defense in an Oct. 23 lecture for Concordia students and the public. Read more about his experience in an upcoming edition.
Today:
Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman: Conservation Nebraska will host a free screening of the documentary "Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman" at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Seward Civic Center. A short discussion will follow the film. Register at www.facebook.com/conservationnebraska.
Scoreboard
The Milford girls and Malcolm boys earned runner-up trophies at state cross country Friday. John Swotek led the Clippers with a fourth-place finish, and Tandee Masco led the Eagles with a sixth-place finish.
Malcolm's Logan Thomas was the Class C girls' runner-up.
In Class B, Keegan Beisel of Seward finished fifth and Nathan Nottingham was ninth.
Football: Seward 42, Beatrice 12 - Seward makes the playoffs and will play at Bennington Friday.
Doniphan-Trumbull 34, Milford 8
Centennial 40, Twin River 15 - Centennial makes the playoffs and will play at Doniphan-Trumbull Friday.
Wilber-Clatonia 35, Malcolm 0
