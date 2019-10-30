Roth rules UNK airwaves as sports broadcaster
Jacob Roth was just a few weeks into his first semester at the University of Nebraska at Kearney when he got the opportunity to announce a Loper football game for the campus radio station, KLPR 91.1 FM.
“It didn’t go very well,” he said with a laugh.
Roth realized pretty quickly that his broadcasting skills needed some work, but he also recognized UNK’s sports communication program would help him reach his career goal of becoming a play-by-play announcer.
“That’s the best part of this program, how many opportunities there are if you’re willing to put yourself out there,” he said.
Sports have always been “a really big thing” for Roth, who participated in football and track while attending Milford High School and was the student manager for the boys basketball team.
Board approves eighth poultry farm in county
During its Oct. 22 meeting, the Seward County Board of Commissioners approved another poultry farmin Seward County.
Dustin Blecha is the applicant for a permit for a poultry farm that will hold four barns to house broiler chickens. He would be the fourth generation of his family to use the land near Goehner for agriculture.
The board held a public hearing on the permit, during which Blecha’s neighbor, Cole Rohen, spoke against the permit.
Rohen said he lived directly north of where Blecha’s operation would be and was worried about odors, excess traffic and his land value.
Tomorrow:
Halloween events on calendar
Children at Little Leaps of Faith Child Development Center in Milford will hold a trick-or-treat parade beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. The kids will walk around town in their costumes trick-or-treating at local businesses. Call (402) 761-3380 if your business would like to participate.
The Seward Senior Center will host a Halloween party Thursday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, and games and snacks are planned.
The assisted and independent lobbies at Brookdale Seward Heartland Park will be open for trick-or-treaters Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Seward United Methodist Church will host a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31. Vehicle trunks filled with treats will be in the parking lot, along with two bounce houses. Treats, cocoa and coffee will be served inside the fellowship hall, with crafts and games. All are invited to attend. The church is located at 1400 N. Fifth Street in Seward.
The Utica Commercial Club will host a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, in downtown Utica. Free hot dogs and chips will be provided by First Bank of Utica. Those wishing to hand out candy should arrive by 4:45 p.m.
Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church in Seward will host its Fall Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 2433 Progressive Road. The indoor event will feature a box maze, carnival games and candy. All are invited to attend.
Scoreboard
Subdistrict volleyball: Seward def. Beatrice, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-13, 24-26, 25-13, 25-18
