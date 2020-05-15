Good morning and welcome to Friday, May 15. Official primary election results for Seward County were released yesterday morning. We have that and other news for you as you head into the weekend:
Election results
The official results for the open Seward County Commissioner District 2 spot are here:
• Darrell Zabrocki will advance on the ballot during the general election on Nov. 10. He received 169 votes and will take on incumbent Becky Paulsen, who received 83 votes. Candidate Chad Orwen received 55 votes for District 2 County Commissioner.
Four Corners COVID briefing
Every Thursday afternoon, Four Corners Health Departments communications director Laura McDougall holds a Zoom meeting with local department officials from Seward County.
Yesterday, May 14, McDougall said eight more COVID-19 tests came back positive in the Four Corners sector, which includes Seward, York, Butler and Polk counties. This makes 20 confirmed cases for Seward County.
Milford Mayor Patrick Kelly said the city is waiting to hear the governor's take on opening community pools and the city of Milford is looking at opening its public library sooner than later.
Seward County Commissioner Board president John Culver said a potential soft open for the county courthouse and justice center opening back up to the public will be June 1. He said this could change in the time before then.
Memorial Healthcare Systems CEO Roger Reamer said during the meeting surgeries have been going smoothly as the facility has picked them back up May 4. The only section MCHS is waiting to open is the pulmonary rehab section, which is set to open June 1.
Concordia University campus nurse Andreaa Baker reported the institution is planning for an Aug. 1 physical graduation and a task force has been charged with making sure physical classes can be held on campus starting Aug. 24.
In the same fashion, Seward High School superintendent Josh Fields said the Class of 2020's virtual graduation May 10 went well and that a physical graduation is also set for Aug. 1.
SCCDP membership director Megan Kahler shared the Seward Farmers Market is still planning to be open for the summer season on Saturday, May 23. The location will change, however. Usually located outside the Seward County Courthouse, it will be now be outside the Pac 'N' Save grocery story to abide by directed health measures.
National Hospital Week
This week, May 10-16, is National Hospital Week! If you know someone you know works in healthcare, be sure to thank them for all they do. If you yourself hold such a position, we thank you.
