Yes, that's right, the last day is June is here! Where did time go? Welcome to your Tuesday briefing.
Meetings to know about
The Seward County Board of Commissioners will meet today beginning at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse. For a look at the agenda or past meeting minutes, visit http://www.countyofsewardne.com/commissioners. This will be the last meeting where it is open to the public via phone. Dialing info can also be found at this link. The courthouse is now open to the public.
Baseball is back
Local summer teams are back in shortened seasons as the summer continues and COVID-19 restrictions loosen. We will have coverage of games as they happen. While on the subject, spring training for Major League Baseball kicks off tomorrow once again. Games will be played beginning July 23 and go through September.
Reading program underway
With the unique summer situation, the Seward Memorial Library will have its Summer Reading Program online only. Readers of all ages can log their reading online at READERZONE.com or by using the READRZONE app. This summer’s theme, Imagine Your Story, features fairy tales with dragons, unicorns, wee folk, centaurs and gryffins.
That's it for today-have a great day and stay cool!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.