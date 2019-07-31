It's the last day of July-can you believe it? School will be starting and football will be here before we know it! Need some news and events to keep you busy in the mean time? We have you covered. Read on for more.
Ricketts detassels near Seward
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts got a firsthand account of what detasseling corn is like July 25.
Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, neither of whom had ever detasseled before, spent about two hours at a Bayer Crop Science test plot near Goehner.
They joined crews from NATS Detasseling to learn about the industry and why it’s important for corn and Nebraska’s agriculture.
“Detasseling is important to Nebraska because it means our seed companies can get a pure seed, and that’s important to farmers,” Ricketts said. For more of the story, check out the July 31 issue of the SCI.
Happening this week:
Judy Mullullay with Memorial Healthcare System will give a presentation on hospice today at the Seward Senior Center, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Pac 'N' Save will host a blood drive today outside in its parking lot from noon to 6 p.m. One donor will be chosen to win a $50 gift card at random. Bring your donor card and ID and drink water/eat before giving blood.
A retirement party will be held Aug. 2 for Becky Reisinger at the Seward Memorial Library from 2-4 p.m. Reisinger has worked the the library for 27 years, focusing on child development.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays evenings at the Seward Civic Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
