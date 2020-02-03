It'll be an early spring! Punxsutawny Phil (the groundhog in Pennsylvania) did not see his shadow yesterday, and that means winter's almost over.
What's happening the next few days
DIY arts and crafts at SML: Come craft at Seward Memorial Library on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn to make beautiful and unique handmade cards and gift boxes for Valentine’s Day using special tools at the library. These classes are geared towards adults ages 18 and older. Due to the requirement of supplies, registration is required. To register, visit sewardlibrary.org or call (402) 643-3318.
Learn the lingo on labels: Understanding what is in the foods you buy is key to stocking a nutritious kitchen. Yet food labels are not always easy to decipher. What are you getting when you buy juice or a multigrain bread or a low-fat food? Find out more at a program at the Seward Senior Center Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 12:30 p.m. This was rescheduled because of weather.
Yolanda Harden, regional director for the Set Me Free Project, a nonprofit organization focused on fighting sex trafficking through prevention education for youth and families, will give a presentation titled “Human Trafficking and Social Media Safety” Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Dunklau Center Lecture Hall at Concordia University. This presentation is free and open to the public. This event is organized by Concordia’s Law and Justice Club, and supported by the Martin and Regina Maehr family.
Diabetes Prevention program set: Join MHCS diabetic educators for a free information session and learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Program. Sessions are offered Thursday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m., at noon or 3 p.m. They will be held in the Seward Family Medical Center lower level Vahle conference room. The MHCS Diabetes Prevention new session begins March 3.
Come to the Seward Memorial Library at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, and Wednesday, Feb. 19, to enjoy a newly released feature film on the big screen located in the lower level. For the specific title of this movie and other information, call the library at (402) 643-3318.
The Seward County League of Women Voters meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:15 p.m. at the Seward Civic Center. The next meeting will be Feb. 6. The public is invited to attend.
Weekend sports
Milford wrestling won its first conference plaque in 45 years Saturday, finishing second at the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament. Konner Schluckebier, Eli Vondra, Ethan Zegers and Jeaven Scdoris of Milford won conference titles. Runner-up medals went to Gaven Schernikau of Centennial and Trace Rowland of Milford.
At the Central Conference tournament in Lexington, Sean Martin of Seward won the team's only gold medal. Jordan Covert and Mason Bisbee finished second.
Allie Brooks broke the women's pole vault record at Concordia during a track meet at CU Friday, vaulting 13-0.25, and now leads the NAIA. Adrianna Shaw set a new school record in the weight throw at 62-9.25.
The Southern Nebraska Conference basketball tournament starts Monday night. The Centennial girls will host Sandy Creek at 7 p.m., and the Milford boys will host Fillmore Central, also at 7 p.m.
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20 to win their first world title in 50 years.
