Board finalizes budget with $8.75m tax request
After many weeks of discussion the Seward County Board of Commissioners came to an agreement on the 2019-2020 budget.
The total tax request for the 2019-2020 fiscal year is $8,754,000. That breaks down to $7,554,000 in general funds: $1,947,068 for roads, $428,227 for 911 emergency, $26,174 for aging services and $5,152,531 for a general fund, including the $1,200,000 to pay off debt for the Seward County Justice Center.
The Plum Creek Children’s Literacy Festival will host a pre-event book sale in Room 003 on the lower level of the Thom Leadership Education Center at Concordia University Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The sale will include books by Plum Creek authors, illustrators and literacy experts featured at the 24th annual festival Sept. 19-21, taking place at Concordia. Books purchased may be left for the authors to sign and then picked up after the festival. The sale, run by volunteers, is one of the main sources of funding for the festival. Find out more about the Plum Creek Literacy Festival at cune.edu/plumcreek and on the festival’s Facebook page at facebook.com/plumcreekliteracy.
The Seward County League of Women Voters will host League Night tomorrow, Sept. 5 at Rue 6. The event is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come learn more about the League. Free appetizers and a cash bar will be available.
Malcolm High School will host a kickoff classic celebration on Sept. 6 for the first football game of the season. The Clippers will host the Centennial Broncos at 7 p.m. A tailgate party with hot dogs, hamburgers and chips begins at 5 p.m. The Nebraska Army National Guard will host games and activities. Larry Frost, a Nebraska High School Hall of fame member will conduct the coin toss.
The Seward County Extension Office will present Family Nature Night Thursday, Sept. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harvest Hall on the Seward County Fairgrounds. The free event will include time to see live animals, scout for signs of animal life, explore habitats and more. Preregistration is preferred by calling (402) 643-2981 or online at https://go.unl.edu/familynight.
Scoreboard
Softball: Seward 9, Columbus 0
Milford 10, Wilber-Clatonia 3
Centennial 18, Aurora 0
Malcolm 11, Southern 6
Volleyball: Seward beats Adams Central 25-20, 25-22 and Hastings 25-10, 18-25, 25-16
Centennial beats Central City 25-18, 25-15, 25-23
Malcolm beats Conestoga 25-13, 25-16, 25-10
Milford beats Fairbury 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Golf: Seward wins its home triangular, beating Crete and Fairbury. Claire Novak led the Jays with a 47.
