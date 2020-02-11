Another Tuesday is here, are you ready? It's Feb. 11, pour that coffee and let's get to it.
Seward County Commissioners meetings are held every Tuesday morning on the third floor of the courthouse, beginning at 9 a.m. They are open to the public.
Seward City Council meets the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the Municipal Building. For a look at the agenda or past minutes, visit https://www.cityofsewardne.gov/city-council/.
The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive in Seward at Concordia University Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To donate, you should be in good health, at least 17 years old, free of antibiotics for 24 hours and symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged by visiting nebb.org.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the second Tuesday of each month. The group is open to anyone who has a family member dealing with dementia. The meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Heartland Park.
Johnny Gomez will perform at the Seward Senior Center tomorrow, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. to celebrate this month's birthdays and anniversaries. He performs a variety of music from polka to Big Band with humorous elements added in.
A presentation on organ donation called "Saying Yes to Saving Lives" will be given at the Seward Family Medical Center this Friday, Feb. 14, by Emily Niebrugge and Erika Arp. It begins at noon and a light lunch will be served.
