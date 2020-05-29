Welcome to Friday and the wonderful weekend. Not as wonderful as a three-day weekend but at least the forecast seems friendlier.
Concordia University announced on Thursday afternoon that its upcoming Fall 2020 semester calendar will start with classes on August 10 and conclude on November 24 while forgoing its traditional fall break in hopes of limiting extensive back-and-forth travel for students. That starts classes two weeks earlier than previously mapped in the academic calendar and ends the semester before Thanksgiving.
Concordia's decision comes a day after the Nebraska State College system announced that it was also moving classes earlier, starting on August 17.
Testing a success
The Nebraska National Guard-hosted Test Nebraska stop at the Seward County Fairgrounds on Wednesday was considered successful. Officials there conducted 80 tests in the first three-hour session alone. Results for those tests could be announced during the next Four Corners Health Department release later this afternoon.
Tip kindly
Something to consider as Seward's local businesses start reopening: add a little extra if possible. Times have been hard on everybody so for some who now just get to reopen their businesses a little extra buck could go a long way in letting them know they're appreciated.
Stay cool
Today is National Heat Awareness Day. So, you know, keep an eye out.
