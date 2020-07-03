Three-day weekend coming up! Here's some hot news to get you to the Fourth safely.
Hot in June
According to numbers released on Thursday, last month was the hottest June on record in Nebraska. Temperatures eclipsed 90 degrees on 18 different days, putting Nebraska at 5.3 degrees above normal, on average.
Back to the square
The Seward Farmer's Market is returning to town square on Saturday morning. New directed health measures allow them back onto the courthouse grass, so the market's moving back from the Pac 'N' Save parking lot. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon.
Fourth trivia
The answer to yesterday's Daily Update question -- In what year was the Fourth of July Celebration postponed? 1915.
How many Mr. Independence/Miss Firecracker winners won more than once? We'll give you the answer today - one. Adam Holtorf was the runner-up as a first grader and winner as a fourth grader. You can read about his experience in the Fourth of July Retro section of the July 1 SCI.
Be safe on the Fourth
The National Fireworks Safety Council lists the following fireworks safety tips:
Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
More tips can be found HERE.
