Seward resident wins alumni award from Wayne State
Tim Gesell of Seward (center) is awarded the Alumni Achievement Award at Wayne State College on Dec. 13 by Kevin Armstrong, CEO of the Wayne State Foundation (left), and Wayne State College Vice President Steve Elliott. Gesell has worked in the manufacturing industry in various leadership roles since graduating from Wayne State College. He currently works for Timpte, Inc. in David City as the director of manufacturing. In Seward, he is a member of the St. John Lutheran School education board. He is also a member of the Wayne State Foundation Scholarship Campaign Steering Committee.
Wagner retires after 35 years in banking
After more than 35 years in the banking industry, Brad Wagner is focusing on other ventures.
Wagner, an agricultural loan officer at Cattle Bank and Trust in Seward, will retire Dec. 31.
He’s been at Cattle Bank for 35 years. Before that, he worked at a bank in Tilden and for the Farm Service Agency in Antelope County.
“I was hired here in 1984,” he said, when he and his wife moved from northeast Nebraska, where he was born, to Seward.
As an ag loan officer, Wagner’s job was to “sell money to farmers and try to get it back,” he said with a chuckle.
“You work with the balance sheets and cash flows, collateral analysis, evaluate risk,” he said.
He will miss those he was able to do business with over the years.
“It’s the customers that you meet, the people, the relationships you make,” he said.
What’s he going to do in retirement?
“Go down my bucket list,” he said, which includes some travel and taking care of his livestock enterprise. “That will take a lot of my time.”
The bank will host an open house for Wagner from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the bank’s upstairs conference room at 104 S. Fifth St. in Seward.
“It’s been a privilege to work with people. The character of the farm clientele is pretty impressive,” Wagner said. “They’re hardworking and honest, and you aren’t in farming very long if you can’t be a good manager, too.”
Coming up:
Give blood for Christmas: The Nebraska Community Blood Bank will host one more blood drive in Seward during December. On Friday, Dec. 27, the NCBB will be at Cattle Bank, 104 S. Fifth St. in Seward, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Game Day planned at library: Families are invited to spend some school vacation time in the library during the holidays. On Friday, Dec. 27, Seward Memorial Library will host a Come and Go Family Game Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will introduce its new game collection with games for all ages. This new collection will be available for one week checkouts beginning Dec. 27. People of all ages can come and try out a new game while they are in the library. Refreshments and prizes will be given out during the day.
Library will show family movie: Seward Memorial Library will show a newly released DVD on the big screen in the lower level on Saturday, Dec. 28. Come at 1:15 p.m. and enjoy a family friendly movie with children. Contact the library at (402) 643-3318 for the specific title and any other questions.
Library hosts Noon Year’s Eve party: Seward Memorial Library will host a Noon Year’s Eve Party for children who cannot stay awake until midnight to greet 2020. The fun begins at 11 a.m. There will be games, crafts, snacks and a big surprise at noon. Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at (402) 643-3318, emailing the library at info@sewardlibrary.org or stopping in. Children who have not yet attended school need to be accompanied by an adult during this one-hour event.
Branson performer comes to Seward: Chuck Crain from Presleys’ Branson and RFD TV will present a concert Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Seward Senior Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and a free-will donation will be accepted. For more information, call (402) 641-7462 or (420) 641-1386.
